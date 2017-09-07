Fans gather at Gillette for Patriots season opener

The New England Patriots are opening up the season Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

The team will also unveil that fifth Super Bowl banner.

Fans arrived at the stadium early to get their prime parking spots and begin the festivities with a little tailgating.

While much of the talk among fans was the game and the banner, conversation also surrounded NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell is expected to be in attendance at tonight's game and some fans are still bitter of Tom Brady's 'Deflategate' suspension.

One online blog, Barstool Sports, produced and distributed 70,000 towels with an image of Goodell wearing a clown nose.

Patriots fans who are gearing up for the game have a lot to say about the commissioner and what kind of greeting he will get in Foxboro.

"I mean I don't think anyone's going to be cheering him on today but I think he knows what he's getting himself into I'm pretty sure there's a bill bit bored around here with his face is a clown," said Marci Costa.

Some fans we spoke with said that they just feel so lucky to be at Gillette and to watch the Pats in action.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience. I was pretty excited when I found out we were going to be able to go. We tried to get here even more early to get the full experience and the full tailgate," said Max Carchidi.

Michael Carchidi added, "The fans are great. They're ready to cheer on another banner and add one for next year too. They're ready to go, best fans in the world."

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

