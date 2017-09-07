Family sues the city of Holyoke over an accident that killed a father and daughter

The family of a father and daughter killed in a motorcycle accident is suing the city of Holyoke for more than two million dollars.

The lawsuit alleges that two police officers acted negligently, which directly caused the deaths of Edward McGrath and his daughter Brittany.

It was three years ago when an SUV driven by James Ainsworth struck a motorcycle on Route 5, killing 62-year old Edward McGrath and his 29-year old daughter Brittany.

In their lawsuit, the McGrath family contends this accident could have been prevented.

In family impact statements, two years ago Chelsea McGrath told the court the pain the McGrath family has suffered following the deaths of her father and sister.

45-year old James Ainsworth was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle.

Ainsworth admitted to the court he had been high on heroin at the time.

Now the McGrath family has filed a lawsuit in Hampshire Superior Court.

The lawsuit alleges that two Holyoke police officers, Roger Goudreau and Edward Moskal acted negligently when they questioned, but failed to protect the public from James Ainsworth during a traffic call just hours before he struck and killed Edward and Brittany McGrath.

Western Mass News obtained a copy of the lawsuit filed in court.

In part it says:

“The officers failed in their duty by failing to investigate, failing to tow the vehicle Ainsworth was found in, failing to administer field sobriety tests to Ainsworth."

The lawsuit goes on to say the officers:

"...Failing to identify the motor vehicle was not properly registered and failing to insure a licensed and safe driver was available to operate the vehicle in question."

The lawsuit seeks a total of 2.2 million dollars in documented and future lost wages and compensation and emotional distress for their survivors.

Besides the two officers named, the lawsuit names the city of Holyoke for failing to train and properly supervise its officers.

