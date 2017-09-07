Chicopee couple with St. Maarten timeshare evaluates damage

As folks down south brace themselves for Hurricane Irma, people right here in western Massachusetts are getting ready too.

The owner of Doyle Travel in Chicopee told us that the phone has been ringing all day long. Some of her clients are stuck in the path of the storm, while others are hoping to cancel trips to the Caribbean.

The island of St. Maarten in shambles after Hurricane Irma passed through, destroying its only airport and leaving behind a climbing death toll.



"At Simpson Bay Resort where we stay, we've seen pictures and it's just a mess," said Michael Nowak.



Nowak and his wife have a timeshare on the island. They vacation there every January.

"The last week in January to the first week of February," Nowak explained.



Nowak is focused on the destruction, concerned for the island's full-time residents.

As for their trip, their money - it's a waiting game.



"We have no idea what's gonna happen," Nowak added.



Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel said, "Quite a few people I've talked to yesterday and today have vacation plans for St. Maarten in January."



Like many travel agents, Nowak told Western Mass News the phone's been ringing off the hook.



"Right now, the airport in St. Maarten is no longer," Denise Nowak noted.



Michael Nowak said, "We've been going 16 years and we've never had anything like this before."



However, there's a reason why some years have stronger hurricane seasons than other years.



"Once the conditions are set up for hurricane development, sometimes you'll see a series of them develop," said First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown.



Brown said that it all depends on warm water temperature and wind shear.



"What that means is winds high in the sky. A hurricane likes a very tranquil atmosphere ironically, so there can be no wind high in the sky and once that pattern sets up, a little storm that develops has the potential to keep growing and growing and growing," Brown explained.

The storm remains at a Category 5 hurricane as it approaches Florida. Our weather team said that the storm will likely hit Miami Saturday night.

