Florida residents head back home from Bradley airport to prepare homes

Tonight, as Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, airports in the state are jam packed with tourists and people trying to get out.

Miami International Airport was mobbed today.

Some airlines, such as American, are already making plans to halt operations there this weekend.

People all across the country are trying to get out of Florida, but down at Bradley International in Connecticut, there were many people heading back to Florida to board up their homes and get ready for what's ahead.

They said they plan on leaving again once their homes are taken care of.

Jennifer Garms lives at Port Orange, Florida, but had been spending time with family in Connecticut as she watched Irma strengthen.

"We're looking at the storm and all of a sudden I'm like, ‘holy cow, holy cow... I got to get going. I'm getting to my house before the storm hits.’"

So Jennifer hopped on an early afternoon flight to Fort Lauderdale.

She was joined by Marvin Hill.

Marvin said his house is too close to Irma's path for him to feel comfortable, so he plans to evacuate as soon as he gets home to Florida.

"My girlfriend is down there and my dogs. As soon as I get down there we're making preparations to find some place to go to."

Longtime Florida residents Michelle and Brian Sheldon were in Vermont to get married, but are now spending their honeymoon flying down to protect their home in Fort Lauderdale.

They're used to wicked weather down there, but fear this could be something they've never seen.

Many airlines are offering discounts on flights out of Florida, but ticket prices have gone up for many flights as people scramble to get out.

