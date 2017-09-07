Fans rock Gillette Stadium for Patriots opening home game

The Patriots opened at home tonight against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Western Mass News caught up with some fans who couldn’t wait to see the banner be unveiled and Patriots nation celebrate the Superbowl win one more time.

It’s been seven months since the Patriots came from behind and won Superbowl 51, their fifth championship.

Pats nation is still celebrating the greatest comeback of all time and tonight was the icing on the cake.

Not only is this the first regular season game for the NFL, it was the night the Patriots unveiled their fifth championship banner hanging high above the crowds at Gillette Stadium.

Crowds made the trip to Foxboro to celebrate the five time champs, and for some, to continue the tradition that’s been a family outing for years.

Fans rocked Gillette Stadium tonight when the cover came down and that banner was revealed.

Mark Wahlberg announced former Patriots champions and the injured Julian Edleman as they displayed their Lombardi trophies. The entire stadium shook.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.