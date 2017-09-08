Driver withdraws guilty plea in deadly bus accident

The bus driver accused of killing a 9-year-old Plainfield girl has withdrawn his guilty plea and will now go to trial.



The decision was met with gasps from family members of the victim, Summer Steele, who told Western Mass News they simply want justice for the tragedy that has struck their family.



It was a courtroom full of emotions in Northampton of Friday. The venue served as the site of a plea change for 70-year-old Tendzin Parsons.

After prosecutors said he failed to check if Summer Steele, 9, was clear of the bus he was driving last October before taking off for the next stop, Steele's backpack got caught in the door on the way down.

The bus dragged her several feet on the road, all while her father looked on.



"I just cannot believe I'm standing here. I can't believe that our friends and family are standing here," said Brent Steele in court on Friday.



In a matter of hours, Summer was dead.

Parsons pleaded not guilty to negligent motor vehicle homicide in May, but was back in court Friday, expecting to plead guilty,

However, things took a shocking turn.

The judge sentenced Parsons to one year in jail, but the prosecution and defense had initially agreed on two-and-a-half years, with a four year suspension of that sentence. In that case, if Parsons had good behavior, he could avoid going to jail all together.

Because the judge's sentence was more harsh, the defense had the right to withdraw their plea and go to trial.

Summer's mother could hardly hold back tears.



"There is truly nothing like living a hell on earth. That is what I call it. This is Hell on earth. I'll never forget the day her heart stopped beating, and mine still had to," said Amanda Steele in court.



Despite his attorney telling Summer's parents how sorry he was for what he did, what Parsons did today was perfectly legal.

However, the prosecution wants the family to have faith. They will do what it takes to see justice is served.



"Mr. Parsons went before the court on a charge the Commonwealth feels confident in proving and we will proceed with whatever happens in this case. If we have to go to trial, we will," said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington.



A pre-trial conference is scheduled for October, which could determine when and where his trial will take place.

