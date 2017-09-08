Former Plainfield school bus driver charged in student's death expected to change plea

It was nearly a year ago when 9-year-old Summer Steele was killed in a school bus accident in Plainfield.

The bus driver, who is 70-year-old Tendzin Parsons pleaded not guilty in May for negligent motor vehicle homicide, but that plea is expected to change on Friday.

Last October, Steele’s backpack got caught in the door of the bus that was driven by Parsons while she and another girl were being dropped off at their houses.

According to court documents, Parsons saw the first child get off the bus and run up her driveway, but began thinking about the next drop-off and forgot to make sure Steele was clear of the doors before closing them and driving away.

It was reported that Steele was dragged several feet before the bus stopped. She later died from her injuries sustained in the accident.

