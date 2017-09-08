Chicopee police searching for overnight armed home invasion suspect

Chicopee police are on the lookout for an armed suspect involved in an overnight home invasion on 133 Frontenac Street.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News the suspect is approximately 5’6-5’8 tall, was wearing a blue hat and blue sweatshirt, dark pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

The suspect entered the home shortly after 1 this morning, and fired a gunshot once they saw the residents.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt but the bullet grazed one of the victim’s dogs in the ear.

A State Police K-9 searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

It is being reported that the home invasion was not random, and the home was specifically targeted.

Anyone who has information or sees the suspect is asked to contact police at 413-594-1730, or can either message their Facebook page, and can send a Text A Tip, solve Chicopee to CRIMES (274637).

