Chicopee police seek to identify larceny suspects

Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man and woman who used a fraudulent credit card at a jewelry store in June.

Officer Mike Wilk said the two suspects purchased a gold chain worth $1,400 at the Sayegh Jewelers on Memorial Drive on June 1.

The store owner was recently notified that the card the man used to pay for the chain did not belong to him.

Now, the shopping trip would result in the suspects charged with larceny over $250.

Anyone who knows the suspects are asked to contact Detective Brian Lepage at 413-594-1736.

