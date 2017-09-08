Tonight marks return of 'Friday Football Fever'

Tonight is the official kick-off of the high school football season and it’s the first night of Western Mass News’ Friday Football Fever.

Friday is not only the kickoff for Northampton and Amherst. It's also their biggest rivalry game of the season.

The game is dubbed 'The Battle of the Bridge' and the rivalry runs deep. Both coaches have ties to the other town.



"It's a big game throughout the year. We are going against Amherst, my hometown - Battle of the Bridge. We are playing for a trophy. If you can't get up for that, then you shouldn't be playing football," said Northampton football coach Eddie Jewel.



Amherst football coach Chris Ehorn added, "I'm especially excited about it because I used to coach there and I came over here. My wife used to go there. Right now, there is a lot of trash talking going on at home.



Both coaches may have come from the other side of the bridge, but there is no doubt where their loyalty lies - with their teams.

The biggest rivalry game of the season happening in week one is never ideal, but both teams are taking the assignment in stride.



"We want to start the season with a big game. It's something that we are looking forward to," Ehorn noted.

Jewel explained, "It sets the tone for the year."



Both teams practiced earlier this week and are excited to start the season in general and the added adrenaline of playing their biggest rival just adds to the motivation to practice hard, every day.

The Amherst Hurricanes are ready to play



"I think, for the players, this is the game we look forward to all year long," Ehorn said.

Over at Northampton, a new strategy and leadership will be displayed on their biggest stage



"Me being a first year head coach, changing things up from the past, there could be some bumps in the road, but you know the guys are buying in," Jewel said.

The game between Amherst and Northampton officially kicks off at 7 p.m.

