New Kids on the Block among new names on unclaimed property list

More names have been added to the state's list of those with unclaimed property and a Massachusetts-based boy band is on the list.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg's office announced Friday that the New Kids on the Block, as well as members Jordan Knight and Danny Wood, are among those on the latest list.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Goldberg noted, "To the New Kids on the Block, you got it, unclaimed property that is. We have the right stuff to get you what’s rightfully yours" and urged them to contact her office to begin the claim process.

Unclaimed property could include forgotten savings and checking accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, dividends, insurance policy proceeds, and items in an unattended safe deposit box.

“My team is prepared to walk you through your claim step by step. We look forward to working with NKOTB and all the Massachusetts residents who have unclaimed property," said Assistant Treasurer and head of the Unclaimed Property Division Mark William Bracken.

The newly released list, which will be published in several papers across the state, only includes new names of those individuals and businesses with over $100 in unclaimed property.

Last year, the treasurer's office returned over $114 million in property to their rightful owners.

To find out if you may have unclaimed property, you can CLICK HERE to search online or call (888) 344-6277.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.