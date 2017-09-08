Some Florida theme parks stay open, some to close as Irma nears

By Natasha Chen CNN

(CNN) -- As the threat of Hurricane Irma loomed larger and larger over Florida, the state's major amusement parks were all still operating Friday under normal conditions. But come the weekend, many of the parks will adjust their schedules or close altogether.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: The parks plan to close by 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Both will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island: The parks will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Discovery Cove: The park will be closed Sunday and Monday.

(In a statement, SeaWorld said it has a weather plan in place, and security and zoo staff will stay on premises. "We're also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact.")

Disney's Blizzard Beach: The water park will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon: For now, the water park remains open for guests.

Disney's Fort Wilderness: The resort and campground will be closed, beginning Saturday.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex: The "Night of Joy" event has been canceled for Saturday. The Friday performance will go on. The complex will honor requests for refunds.

Magic Kingdom Park: The "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" is canceled for Sunday. Guests can get refunds or tickets to another party. More details here.

Universal Studios Florida: The "Rock the Universe" event is canceled for Saturday. But it will go on as planned Friday. The early morning Sunday worship service is canceled as well. For information on refunds, please click here.

Legoland Florida parks: Both the theme park and water park will be closed Saturday through Monday.

