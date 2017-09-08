Westover to assist Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Puerto Rico

Residents in western Massachusetts continue to help out those who have lost everything in Hurricane Harvey, and now Hurricane Irma.

The Airmen and Air Force reservists at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee will be doing their part to help by loading up C-17s with FEMA supplies.

Those FEMA supplies will be delivered to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico was slammed by Irma on Wednesday, leaving nearly 900,000 people without power.

The tiny island of Barbuda was heavily damaged when the eye of the storm passed almost directly overhead.

Westover has a history of delivering FEMA supplies to those in desperate need. The last time being Superstorm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.