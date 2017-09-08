Holyoke schools trying to help students impacted by Irma in Puerto Rico

After Hurricane Irma devastated the island of Puerto Rico, the Holyoke school district is opening up their doors to help any student effected.

The city has a large Puerto Rican population and they're anticipating getting some students coming to Holyoke after all the destruction.

Eighty percent of the students in the district are Puerto Rican and school reciever Dr. Stephen Zrike said that even before the hurricane hit, the district was making plans and trying to come up with a way to help.



"While we're thankful the island didn't get a direct hit, there's still a lot of devastation," Zrike explained.



As Hurricane Irma has it's eyes set on Florida, the island of Puerto Rico continues to clean up the massive devastation left behind.



"We've been in contact with community leaders about ways as a district we can be supportive to the many families that are being impacted here in Holyoke," Zrike explained.



Holyoke is often considered "mini Puerto Rico" with nearly 80 percent of student population being Puerto Rican.

Zrike told Western Mass News that Holyoke is discussing how they can help.



"Collecting financial resources as well as support services for the families, but we also stand ready to accept any students. We know that families may have relatives that may be coming to Holyoke depending on the impact of the storm," Zrike said.



Zrike said that right now, they don't know of any students coming, but anticipate in the next few weeks, they will come and they'll adjust things as neccesary.



"We take everybody and we'll welcome everybody and have a place for them in our schools to give them the education they deserve," Zrike noted.



Kids are also asking questions and trying to understand what's going on. Zrike said that teachers have been given the proper resources to address that.



"We just gave them a series of different links to information online and resources to have those conversations. Whether you're a kindergartender or senior in high school, this is something on everyone's mind and whether you have family in Puerto Rico or not," Zrike explained.

Zrike said that the district is always prepared for the unexpected and will be keeping tabs on how things are going down in Puerto Rico.

