Dakin Humane Society looking to make room for pets rescued from Irma

Hundreds of animals were left stranded during Hurricane Harvey, and now that Hurricane Irma is heading for landfall means more will be left in the same situation.

The volunteers and employees at the Dakin Humane Society have already taken in pets from Texas, and are expecting to bring in more.



"Prior to Harvey, one of our partners in Texas did reach out to us to move a bunch of animals. All [of them] have been adopted. But they will be sending us more dogs two times in September," said Dakin Executive Director Carmine Dicenso.



Now, Dicenso told Western Mass News more animals set to arrive as communities prepare for Hurricane Irma to hit.



"Today we expect to get 7 dogs and at least 9 cats and tomorrow another 9 cages of cats," Dicenso added.



Most of the animals come from South Carolina alone.

Many shelters down south, including some in Florida try to make room for animals that will be left displaced on the streets.



The Dakin Humane Society is almost at max capacity.

They'll need the public's help in order to take in more stranded animals from Hurricane Irma.

Dakin won’t be able to take in more than 200 animals, and they already have 120 in their care.



"Everyday we're getting calls we're reaching out and it's going to continue but again we can only say yes and have those animals can come in is if our local animals are adopted and if we have the space for them," said Dicenso.



Dakin remains on standby to take in more dogs and cats when Hurricane Irma makes landfall and won't have the resources to take in more when Hurricane Irma makes landfall here in the U.S.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

