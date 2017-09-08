Climate change debate heats up following natural disasters

Nature’s power has wreaked havoc over the past several weeks. Wicked hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and earthquakes have taken a dangerous toll.

Some said that this extreme weather is related to climate change.

“When we set the stage for these major storms through different climate factors, then we know there is a relationship,” said Michaelann Bewsee, executive director of Arise for Social Justice.

It is difficult to connect a single storm to climate change, since scientists deal in probabilities and equate major factors. but it is possible to draw parallels.

“Warm air holds more moisture, so one of the predictions of climate change, instead of getting two or three inches, we will get five or six or seven inches. Warm water is more likely to generate hurricanes,” said Bewsee.

Climate change is a hotly contested issue on Capital Hill, driving a divided economic and social discussion.

As the extreme weather continues to churn, the topic on climate change wages ahead.

