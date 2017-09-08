Florida nursing home preparing for Irma

Those who are in Florida, particularly those caring for the elderly, are taking the necessary precautions as Irma creeps closer.

For relatives up in western Massachusetts, it can be concerning to watch the storm unfold with family, even parents down south.

All eyes have certainly been on Hurricane Irma, especially for those who care for our older generations.

Prior to a hurricane, it's all hands on deck in the senior care industry.

"At this moment, it's heading more towards us than the east coast, which has people anxious," said Greg Madsen.

On Friday, we spoke with Greg Madsen, son of Western Mass News anchor Dave Madsen, who oversees the marketing at an assisted living facility on Cape Coral, FL.

While highways become gridlocked, Greg and the residents are staying.

"We are structurally sound to have winds up to 170 plus miles per hour, so technically, a category five, so hopefully we don't have to test that," Greg Madsen explained.

You've seen the pictures of seniors in several feet of water in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Under Florida state law, health care facilities - like nursing homes and assisted living facilities - must have a management plan that includes policies and procedures a communication plan as well as training and testing.

If they do have to leave, Greg said that they will work with a bus company to locate to other areas.

In the meantime, they are stocking up on up to 10 days of extra medication.

"We would rather have more medications on hand than not because most of our residents that are on medication they are vital they can't go without," Greg Madsen noted.

Just today, a 93 year old man was moved from Naples under mandatory evacuation to Cape Coral, a move that was arranged by his daughter in upstate New York.

"She couldn't get down and her father is 93 and very concerned about what do I do. He doesn't have a car, he doesn't know how to find a shelter," Greg Madsen added.

The staff has downloaded Zello, the app that turns your cell phone into a walkie talkie if you have cell service.

"A lot of the relatives are using that. They have our usernames," Greg Madsen said.

Just prior to our interview, Greg stopped by the area where residents were eating lunch:

"The residents here are very content, which is good. That is our job, to keep them calm and keep them safe," Greg Madsen noted.

Greg said that the next concerning challenge will be for the staff to get to Cape Coral. In order to get to the area, you have to cross one of four bridges, which close once there is a windspeed of 50 miles and hour.

However, they said that they are in the loop with local law enforcement and their company's main office several times a day getting the latest on the storms track and timing.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.