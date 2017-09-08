Basketball Hall of Fame to enshrine Class of 2017

Basketball greats are in Springfield Friday as part of the 2017 Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Fans have been lining up for hours to get a glimpse of some all stars.

The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is honoring legends by formally welcoming them into the Basketball Hall of Fame family.

The class of 2017 inductees include 11 members, including WNBA icon and Southwick native Rebecca Lobo and two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady.

For Springfield native Tawarn Brown, seeing McGrady is a dream come true. He said that he grew up watching McGrady and that's what makes tonight so special.

"I feel nice. All the legends coming to the hall of fame and stuff like that, so I'm excited I was here last year and before that...so great to see the legends come back for this great event," Brown said.

The festivities will continue tomorrow with a celebration ceremony. That event will be taking place at Mohegan Sun.

