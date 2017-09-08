Male victim in serious condition following shooting near Springfield elementary school

Springfield Police responded to the area of 700 Union Street tonight around 6:25pm following a Shotspotter activation indicating five rounds.
A male victim was found near Deberry Elementary School with several gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital and believed to be in severe condition.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
