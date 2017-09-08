Westover assist in relief efforts for Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico

Just two weeks ago, folks in western Massachusetts stepped up to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything to Hurricane Harvey, and now they’re at it again, this time for those affected by Irma.

Westover Air Reserve base is working with FEMA to load up their planes with supplies and take them to Puerto Rico.

Base officials said we may not have affected directly by Hurricane Irma, but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel the impact.

“First of all, our hearts and prayers go out to Texas and Florida, and right now, today we got the opportunity to participate in the relief efforts for the folks affected by Hurricane Irma,” said Master Sergeant Andrew Biscoe.

Master Sergeant Andrew Biscoe of the Westover Air Reserve base in Chicopee said that they did not hesitate when they were tasked by FEMA to load C-17’s with supplies.

“Quite a number of FEMA vehicles being loaded on these airplanes, not as long as C-5, but coming all the way from Washington state and New Jersey, so they will part here, get loaded up tomorrow morning and tonight very very late, and then head to Puerto Rico, San Juan.”

Puerto Rico was slammed by Irma on Wednesday, leaving nearly 900 thousand people without power.

And while mother nature might not show any mercy, Bisco said it’s up to us to show compassion.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us. We hope the best thing that comes out of this is that we can further show and demonstrate our joint capabilities with the rest of armed forces in responding to this hurricane.”

The storm continues to barrel through the Caribbean and has killed at least 11 people on its way to Florida.

Westover does have a history of delivering FEMA supplies after a natural disaster hits, including Super-storm Sandy in 2012 and Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.