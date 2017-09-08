Central Football to play top school in Virginia Saturday

Rain or shine, it's time for football, and for the Golden Eagles of Central High School, another year means another chance at a championship.

And once again, they will be starting the season off with a bang, scheduled to open up Saturday against Bishop Catholic Sullivan, the top ranked high school football team in Virginia, as one of their out of conference games.

Head football coach Valdamar Brower told Western Mass News that there is no secret to this super team schedule.

The team had an open date in scheduling, and worked to find anyone available to play.

Once they had options, they wanted to find the most challenging opponent they could, similar to last year's season opener against La Salle Academy, the 2nd ranked team in Rhode Island.

Central led at the half, but lost 48-40, but they treat it like any game, and Brower remains confident in the system.

"I like our chances. We practice, we prepare to win every game. That doesn't happen every day in football, but that's how we're preparing."

Junior Captain Myles Bradley told Western Mass News that the guys have mentally prepared on their own, and when it comes time for kickoff, they will be ready to hit first.

"We feel like we could compete with anybody, so I think if we come out and win this game, we're showing a lot of people that we're the same caliber as them."

Crusaders in their season opener Saturday afternoon at Berte Field.

Kickoff is set for 1pm.

