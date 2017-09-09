Driver flown to UMass Medical Center after crashing in Monson

Fire, police, and EMS crews were called to a rollover crash on Palmer Road overnight that sent the driver of the vehicle to the hospital via helicopter.

The Monson Police Department confirms they were called to the scene at 2:33 a.m. This was on Rt. 32 in the area of 145 Palmer Rd.

"The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later transported by Life Flight helicopter to UMass Medical Center with serious injuries that do not appear to be life threatening," noted police on their Facebook page early Saturday morning.

Police shut down that section of road for several hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Western Mass News spoke with the Monson Police Department dispatcher and she confirmed the road was reopened at 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

This was a single-motor vehicle crash, police report.

Further details weren't immediately released.

