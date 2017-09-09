"Emergency repair" guardrail work leaves backup on I-91 North in Northampton

Traffic is backed up on I-91 Northbound in Northampton this morning due to "emergency repair" work to a guardrail following an accident last night. The repair work is expected to last until around 1 p.m.

Western Mass News confirmed the situation with State Police Trooper Germain at the Northampton Barracks.

He says that the left lane is closed while crews work to make the repairs.

"Emergency repair...someone hit the guardrail overnight," Trooper Germain explained.

Luckily, no one serious injuries were reported in that accident. But the crash overnight is now causing traffic delays in the area of Exit 18 in Northampton.

"Fairly small section" that is being repaired. Work started Saturday morning around 10:15 a.m.

For a look at the current traffic conditions across western Mass. anytime, check out the Western Mass News Traffic map

