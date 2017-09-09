Western Mass Brews: Oktoberfest beers

Welcome back to this week's 'Western Mass Brews.' We're joined today by Michael Brunelle with Table and Vine. On this segment we're featuring the best of Oktoberfest beers, many brewed right here in New England.

Some of the beers discussed include Sam Adams Oktoberfest, biggest category leader. "Sometimes they get overlooked but the beer is so good," explains Brunelle.

Jacks Abbey made out in Framingham, Copper Legend and then there's Marzen style beer with Two Roads brewed down in CT. Brunelle also talks about Oktoberfest beer brewed in Vermont.

Check out the video for all things Oktoberfest beer related!

