Westover Reservists to load C-17's tonight for Irma relief efforts

Mother Nature is not letting up as Hurricane Irma makes its way across our southern territories and states. Tonight, humanitarian efforts will get underway by the Citizen Reserve Airmen of the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Three C-17s from bases across the country along with Airmen from western Mass. load these planes with supplies to help those impacted by Irma already.

It was on Wednesday when Puerto Rico was slammed by Hurricane Irma and the devastation is catastrophic. Nearly 900,000 people are without power and it has already killed at least 11 people.

Tonight, the Airmen of Westover's 42nd Aerial Port Squadron will be loading C-17's that came in from Washington state, California and New Jersey as part of a larger effort with FEMA.

And it's not the first time Westover Reservists have lent a helping hand following natural disasters. Most recently supporting recovery efforts for Superstorm Sandy.

The Airmen who will be helping load these C-17's say they're more than happy to help the people impacted by this storm. Listen to how much gear they'll be loading into these C-17's tonight.

"From what I saw yesterday, they're FEMA vehicles and all told tonight we have the stuff going out is about 120 tons of cargo," Master Sgt. Andrew Biscoe told Western Mass News Saturday morning.

Now that 120 tons worth of equipment will be loaded this evening and sent south, their destination as of now is still Puerto Rico, but that could change as Irma does.

