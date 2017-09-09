Springfield mayor says he's "sick" of all the gun violence

Mayor Sarno is speaking out about the gang violence in the city of Springfield following the a deadly shooting last night on Union Street.

"All the recent uptick in gun violence is all targeted and gang related 'I'm sick of it and the excuses!'" Sarno said Saturday.

The Springfield mayor explained that despite efforts to combat these gang issues, they persist.

Here's his full statement:

"We have put across a number of educational, youth development, community building, workforce development, and public safety street operations with Commissioner Barbieri and our Springfield Police Department and state and federal law enforcement officials to combat and prevent these gang issues an urban American scourge, yet, you will see many involved in these incidents/arrests are repeat violent offenders, even one, who has publicly threatened to put one in my head, due to our continued pressured attack on street gangs. We continue to do our part and there's always more we strive to do, but when, are the involved families and our court system going to do their part and hold these individuals fully responsible for their actions, or even better, prevent them from happening and be part of the solution? In the meantime, we will stay ever vigilant and continue our pressure attack efforts to eradicate these gangs from our streets. Hopefully the involved families and our court system get the message for the good of all our residents and business community."

The Hampden District Attorney's Office confirmed with Western Mass News Saturday that they are investigating the city's latest homicide which occurred last night on Union St.

