18-wheeler filled with donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

On Saturday, volunteers and the folks at Foster Hill Transport in West Warren packed an 18-wheeler full of donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Over the past few days, Foster Hill Transport accepted everything you can think of to help get Harvey victims back on their feet.

Western Mass News was at Foster Hill Transport in West Warren this weekend for packing day.

Volunteers wrapped, stacked, organized, and sorted boxes filled to the brim with items that are essential during this devastating time.

Western Mass News spoke to volunteers who said that during these troubling times is when differences are put aside to focus on helping one another out.

“America has some stuff to work on, but we are not as divided as main stream media might have us believe. Nobody asked who you voted for. They said what do you need, what do you need. What can we help with,” said Jenni Raschilla, the State Secretary and Chaplain for American Patriots of New Hampshire.

The 53-foot long trailer was filled with donations from states all over New England including Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

Western Mass News was told the supplies will be delivered in Texas next week.

