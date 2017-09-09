DA: Driver killed in East Brookfield crash

The Worcester County District Attorney's office has released information into a deadly crash in East Brookfield on Friday afternoon.

They said a car crossed over the yellow line and struck a garbage truck head-on along Route 9.

That driver was transported to Harrington Hospital in Southbridge where they were pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation by East Bookfield police and the State Police C.A.R.S. unit.

