Mostly sunny but temperatures below normal this afternoon

After a mainly dry day yesterday we have another dry day on tap to close out the weekend. Temperatures will run below normal this weekend but a warming trend is on the way for early in the week.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift today as a trough heads east. Our temps will still be unseasonably cool with highs in the lower 70s, but our weather is looking dry with more sunshine as surface high pressure builds into New England. We have continued cool, crisp nights with sunny, warmer days through Monday.

By Tuesday, we will be tracking remnants of Irma, but high pressure should keep them at bay. Tuesday is looking mainly dry and warm but with more high clouds. A cold front will approach Wednesday from the north and some showers from Irma could get pulled into our area. However, the cold front should be a bigger player with spotty showers possible through Thursday morning. We look mainly dry to end the week with cooler temps.

Hurricane Irma

As of 5AM, now back to a Cat 4-hurricane Irma is bearing down on the lower Florida Keys and will make landfall in the Keys this morning as a Cat 4 storm. Winds are up to 130 mph and movement in to the northwest at 8 mph. Irma's forecast path has her paralleling the west coast of Florida before making a second landfall by Monday morning.

Irma has already broken and tied many records in the Atlantic including #2 longest duration Cat 5 storm, tied at #2 strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, #1 strongest Atlantic hurricane (outside the Gulf, Caribbean), and the longest duration of max 185mph wind on record (world, 37 hours).

