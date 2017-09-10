Women trapped after vehicle crashes in Springfield rescued, suffer "serious injuries"

At least 2 people were hurt after a vehicle flipped onto its side trapping those inside in a crash that occurred shortly after midnight in Springfield Sunday morning.

Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, reports firefighters were called to the scene at 12:21 a.m.

Springfield Police telling us the crash was on Leyfred Terrace and Dickenson Street.

Leger says when firefighters arrived on scene they found, "...a sport utility vehicle on its side with two young women trapped inside."

That's when rescue efforts began.

"The jaws were used to cut the roof off to gain entry," explained Leger.

After firefighters rescued the two women, they were transported to a local hospital with what Leger describes as "serious injuries."

Police confirmed with Western Mass News that it was a two car accident. Further details were not made available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

