Ready, set, register: Signup starting for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) - On your mark - set - register.
Registration for next spring's Boston Marathon opens Monday, and with demand high, the Boston Athletic Association is urging qualified runners to do something that should come naturally: move quickly.
As in recent years, the BAA will use a rolling registration, with the fastest qualifiers in their gender and age groups getting first crack at a coveted bib. Signups begin at 10 a.m. at http://www.baa.org for runners who qualified with a time 20 or more minutes quicker than they needed.
Athletes must meet strict time standards for a shot at a place in the field of 30,000.
The 122nd running of the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) race will take place April 16 - the Patriots Day holiday in Massachusetts.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.