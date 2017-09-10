Pittsfield Police: Gunshot victim hit "multiple" times

The Pittsfield Police Department reports a 32-year-old was hit "multiple" times in a shooting early Sunday morning.

This was in the area of the Fenn and First Street parking lot around 1:30 a.m.

"The victim of the shooting, a 32 year old Pittsfield resident, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital prior to police arrival," noted Pittsfield police.

Details on the identity of the victim and their condition have not been released yet.

"Numerous shell casings and other evidence" were recovered, police report.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.

