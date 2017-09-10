Pittsfield Police: Gunshot victim hit "multiple" times - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Pittsfield Police: Gunshot victim hit "multiple" times

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Pittsfield Police Department reports a 32-year-old was hit "multiple" times in a shooting early Sunday morning.

This was in the area of the Fenn and First Street parking lot around 1:30 a.m.   

"The victim of the shooting, a 32 year old Pittsfield resident, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital prior to police arrival," noted Pittsfield police.

Details on the identity of the victim and their condition have not been released yet. 

"Numerous shell casings and other evidence" were recovered, police report.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.