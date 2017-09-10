Gov. Baker announces state agencies will deploy for Irma relief efforts

Governor Baker announced this weekend that members of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Operations Center will take part in Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The hurricane has currently left more than 1.8 million homes and businesses without power as 130 mph winds slam into Florida.

According to a press release sent to Western Mass News, there will be a MEMA team of nine people and another three-person team from the EOC will depart from Massachusetts to Florida on Sunday.

“Massachusetts is ready to provide whatever assistance we can to help Florida and neighboring states deal with the immediate and long-term impacts of Hurricane Irma. As these teams head to Florida, we will continue to monitor requests to support response and recovery operations,” said Governor Baker.

The category 4 hurricane has mostly cleared-out the Florida Keys and is expected to make a slow, but devastating approach to the Tampa-St. Petersburg area by Monday morning.

Another team of eight nurses and one hospital emergency manager from Beth Israel Deaconess hospital will be heading to Florida on Monday to provide medical assistance to evacuees in shelters.

In the past, MEMA has responded to assist in natural disaster relief in Georgia, Alaska, New York, Alabama, and Texas, according to the Secretary of Public Safety, Dan Bennett.

