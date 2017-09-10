FD: Tractor trailer leaked large amounts of hydraulic oil in Springfield

Members of the Springfield Fire Department were able to quickly control a large hydraulic oil spill Sunday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, spokesperson of the fire department said the tractor trailer driver noticed his truck was leaking and pulled over before the leak spread any further.

Around 50 to 60 gallons of the fluid spilled near 3350 Main Street, according to Leger. Environmental crews were called to handle and cleanup the leak.

