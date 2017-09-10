Greenfield fire crews put out vacant building fire

Members of the Greenfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at an old vacant slaughterhouse Sunday afternoon.

Greenfield fire officials confirmed with Western Mass News that the fire began around 4:36 p.m. on 189 Shelburne Road.

They had to call in mutual aid to assist in putting out the flames.

At this time the fire remains under investigation by State and Greenfield police.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.