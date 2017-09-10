Structure fire reported in Greenfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Structure fire reported in Greenfield

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews are on-scene of a first alarm structure fire in Greenfield.

A Greenfield Fire Department dispatcher told Western Mass News they're on scene at 189 Shelburne Road. 

Further information is limited at this time, we will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.