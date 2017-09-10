Parts of Georgia already feeling effects of Irma

The impact from Hurricane Irma is not just being felt in Florida.

States surrounding the Sunshine State are starting to prepare as the storm moves inland.

Tybee Island, GA is a popular vacation spot, but it's now under a mandatory evacuation.

Cody Alcorn from our sister station, WHNS-TV, provided a live look at the conditions.

To track Irma's path, you can check out our Hurricane Tracker.

