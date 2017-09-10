Roads closed while crews battle Pittsfield apartment building fire

Several crews are on-scene assisting the Pittsfield Fire Department while they battle a fire inside an apartment building.

The building is located on White Terrace, and at this time police have closed off North Street from Linden Street to Wahconah Street.

Police are advising drivers to seek an alternative route at this time.

Further information was not provided, Western Mass News will update this story once more information is available.

