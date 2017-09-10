Becoming more humid and unsettled Thursday

Our weather is transitioning to more humid and unsettled as we head into the end of the week. Weak remnants of Irma continue moving northeast and will keep clouds around from tonight through early Saturday. A few showers are possible tonight, but most of us will stay dry. Temps will be milder overnight with lows near 60.

Some occasional sun is possible Thursday, but clouds will dominate. We have another warm and more humid day on tap with a shower possible in the afternoon, then more likely by the evening. Showers and a thunderstorm are expected around and after dinner Thursday, but severe weather is not expected. Showers linger Friday off and on, but the day won’t be a total washout. Expect temps to hover near 80 with very humid air in place.

Remnants of Irma exit early Saturday, with a shower or two in the morning, then improving weather through the day. Weak high pressure will build in Saturday night and Sunday, providing some relief from the humidity, but we remain warm as a ridge of high pressure stays firmly in place. Expect two nice summer-like days Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane Jose should weaken to a tropical storm and slowly drift up the coast this weekend and early next week. It’s looking likely that Jose stays far enough offshore so that clouds and rain won’t impact the coast, however rough seas and rip currents will become an issue for the entire eastern seaboard. By early next week, Jose makes a pass by New England with many beach impacts. Still very uncertain if we will see anything more, so stay tuned.

