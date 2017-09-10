Clear and cool tonight. Warmer temperatures on the way to start the week

Another cool night is on the way as temperatures will fall quickly after the sun goes down. A warming trend will take place early in the week.

Thanks to clear skies and light winds temperatures will fall quickly tonight. Lows will drop back into the lower to middle 40s overnight. It will be a chilly start as you get out the door and get the kids off to the bus stop tomorrow morning but temperatures will rebound nicely under mostly sunny skies. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid to upper 70s.

By Tuesday, we will be tracking remnants of Irma, but high pressure should keep them at bay. Tuesday is looking mainly dry and warm but with more high clouds. Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It looks like we may remain dry until late in the week. Day time highs will top out in the middle 70s with night time lows dropping back into the lower and middle 50s.

Hurricane Irma

As of 2PM, now back to a Cat 3-hurricane Irma is paralleling the west coast of Florida after making a first land fall at 9:10 am this morning near Cudjoe Key in the Lower Keys. She made land fall as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. She will continue to move to the north/northwest and impact the west coast of Florida through tomorrow.

Irma has already broken and tied many records in the Atlantic including #2 longest duration Cat 5 storm, tied at #2 strongest Atlantic hurricane on record, #1 strongest Atlantic hurricane (outside the Gulf, Caribbean), and the longest duration of max 185mph wind on record (world, 37 hours).

