Remnants of Irma bring spotty showers and thunderstorms

Our warm, humid conditions continue this evening and scattered showers along with a few thunderstorms are possible. While showers will be fairly spotty, any that do move through may bring some downpours and any thunderstorms could bring some stronger wind gusts. Most of the activity we see will be during the evening, but a few showers may linger overnight. Temperatures return to the 60s with areas of fog possible.

Friday will be another warm and quite humid day with lots of clouds to start, then an increasing threat for rain by the afternoon. Showers will once again be spotty in nature with occasional downpours and thunder possible. We won’t see a washout, but have the umbrella or rain jacket with you if you’re headed to the Big E!

High pressure will build into the Northeast over the weekend, bringing mainly rain-free weather. A shower or two may be around early Saturday, then we should see clouds break up more in the afternoon. With a ridge of high pressure in place across the East, temps will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s. While humidity won’t be as high as Friday, we do keep a slightly humid feel through the weekend.

Our weather stays dry and warm Monday with sunshine, however, depending on the track of tropical storm Jose, high clouds could be rolling in. The track of Jose is still very uncertain after the weekend. It does look to track northward, paralleling the East Coast, but just how close it gets to the Cape is uncertain. We are forecasting more clouds for Tuesday and Wednesday as Jose makes a pass and rain is possible at the coast along with a gusty NE wind. If Jose tracks farther west, we may start talking showers for western Mass. Stay tuned!

