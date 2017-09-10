Spotty showers around through Friday

We are in a more humid and somewhat unsettled weather pattern now. Weak remnants of Irma will continue bring us lots of clouds and a few showers and storms over the next couple of day but most of the time it will not be raining.

Clouds will dominate this afternoon but we'll see some sunshine mixing in as well. We have another warm and more humid afternoon on tap with a shower or two possible. Showers and a few storms are more likely by the evening. Showers and a thunderstorm are expected around but severe weather is not expected. Showers linger tomorrow off and on, but the day won't be a total washout. Expect temps to hover near 80 with humid air in place. (Dew points in the 60's) So if you are heading over to The Big E be sure to have the umbrella handy just in case.

Remnants of Irma exit early Saturday, with a shower or two in the morning, then improving weather through the day. Weak high pressure will build in Saturday night and Sunday as we become a bit less humid. We will remain warm as a ridge of high pressure stays firmly in place. Expect two nice summer-like days Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Storm Jose (Winds of 70 mph) needs to be watched closely! Jose will slowly drift up the coast this weekend and early next week. The biggest threat with Jose will be rough seas and rip currents for the entire eastern seaboard. However, we can NOT give the all clear sign in terms of wind and rain with Jose. There are some computer models that bring Jose a bit closer to the sure line. If we see any of it's affects here in western Mass it would be late Tuesday into Wednesday. It is still very uncertain so stay tuned!

