Summer-Like temps on tap for the weekend

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the late afternoon and evening here in western Mass. Similar to Thursday, isolated downpours and thunder are possible along with an occasional stronger wind gust. Warm and humid air will linger through the evening and we stay muggy and mild overnight with temps back to the low 60s. Patchy, dense fog is possible through the early morning Saturday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, but with another upper level disturbance rolling through, we could see an isolated shower in the afternoon. Most will see a dry day with toasty temps back to the low 80s with high humidity!

High pressure will build into the Northeast briefly for Sunday, bringing a slightly warmer day with high temps reaching mid 80s in the valley. We stay rain-free with a good amount of sunshine.

Jose will become the main focus for our weather next week. Clouds should slowly increase Monday, but we are looking at a dry day with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze out of the east-southeast. The main impacts of Jose should be felt Tuesday and Wednesday, but the severity of those impacts are still uncertain.

For now, Jose looks to pass not far off the southern New England coast, bringing dangerous seas, rip currents, etc. Expect mostly cloudy skies here in western Mass with showers possible. Jose should continue moving out to sea Thursday, which would allow skies to clear out. Seasonable weather is on tap for the end of the week-for now. Stay tuned.

