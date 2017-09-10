Summer temps return as Big E approaches

High, thin clouds will stick around tonight, but just as they didn’t impact our warm day, they won’t impact another chilly night. After a summer-like afternoon with valley temps in the 80s, we cool quickly as the sun sets. Overnight lows fall back into the middle and upper 40s under a mostly clear sky. Some areas of river valley fog are possible through dawn.

High pressure will be moving to the coast Wednesday and our wind flow will turn westerly. Moisture from remnants of Irma continue moving north and clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening. A stray shower is possible late in the day, but most of us are looking at another dry, summer-like day. More clouds are expected Wednesday night and we won’t be nearly as cool with overnight temps staying around 60.

Very weak remnants of Irma drift into New England Thursday and Friday with more clouds and unstable air. During the afternoon and evening, spotty showers and a thunderstorm flare up Thursday, but this wet weather looks very hit or miss. Our wet weather chances go up Friday with scattered showers around and possibly a thunderstorm. Severe weather is not looking likely at all.

High pressure builds to our north Saturday, gradually clearing skies-but a few showers may still occur. Sunday and Monday look dry and mostly sunny with seasonable temps in the hill towns and a little above normal in the valley. We are keeping an eye on Hurricane Jose, but the track continues shifting farther east, out to sea. Our next cold front approaches Tuesday, bringing back shower chances.

