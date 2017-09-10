Summer temps return; Watching Irma remnants

We saw a beautiful, seasonable day here in southern New England with western Mass temps going from the low 40s this morning to upper 70s this afternoon. The hill towns and Berkshires have been a bit cooler, but still very nice for mid-September.

Tonight we keep fair skies with just a few high clouds around. Temperatures will cool quickly and our lows dip back to the mid-40s for most by dawn. With plenty of sunshine, temps warm fast again tomorrow and we are looking at much warmer afternoon! With high pressure in control and a ridge that continues to build into the East, our temps will climb into the lower and middle 80s. Tuesday night stays dry, cool and comfortable.

Remnants of Irma will continue to drift northward into the Ohio valley midweek. High pressure will keep our weather dry through then, but high clouds will be around. With high pressure moving east, our weather becomes more humid and unsettled the latter half of the week and remnants of Irma will head in our direction. We shouldn’t see too much, but the chance for showers and thunderstorms will return late Thursday through late Friday.

Irma’s remnants head out of the US Saturday and our weather will dry out for the weekend. Temps will be back to normal with highs in the 70s. We will have to keep a close eye on Hurricane Jose which looks to near the mid-Atlantic/Northeast coast by early next week. We are still very uncertain on any potential impacts for the Northeast at this time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.