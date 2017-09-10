Summer temps this weekend; Potential Tropical Storm conditions next week

We missed out on showers today in the valley and with more sunshine, temps managed to hit mid 80s! The Berkshires however saw a good deal of showers throughout the day.

A shower or two is possible tonight, but most stay dry with patchy clouds and developing fog. We remain muggy and mild with temps in the 60s through dawn.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday, but with another upper level disturbance rolling through, we could see an isolated shower in the afternoon. Most will see a dry day with toasty temps back to the low 80s with high humidity!

High pressure will build into the Northeast briefly for Sunday, bringing a slightly warmer day with high temps reaching mid 80s in the valley. We stay rain-free with a good amount of sunshine.

Jose will become the main focus for our weather next week. Clouds should slowly increase Monday, but we are looking at a dry day with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze out of the east-southeast. The main impacts of Jose should be felt Tuesday and Wednesday, but the severity of those impacts are still uncertain.

For now, Hurricane Jose takes a path parallel to the East Coast but remains offshore. It will near the NJ coast by Tuesday and likely be very close to Nantucket by Wednesday. As it moves into the cooler waters off the Mid-Atlantic, it should weaken, but that is not a guarantee. Jose could be a Cat 1 hurricane or strong tropical storm as it nears southern New England. The likelihood of tropical storm conditions is growing for the coast of Mass and tropical storm wind could be felt here in western Mass as well. We will provide a lot more detail over the next few days leading up to the event, so stay tuned!

