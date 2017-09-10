Springfield man killed in accident on I-291

State police are investigating a crash on I-291 East in Springfield that killed a 54-year-old man Sunday night.

According to State Police, the Springfield resident was traveling on the highway around 8:40 p.m. and happened to lose control of his Ford F-150.

That's when the pickup truck traveled off of the right side of Exit 4 and crashed into the guardrail.

The driver was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

It has not been determined what caused the driver to lose control. Western Mass News was told he was the only person in the pickup truck.

His identity is not being released until family has been notified.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and troopers assigned to the Office of the District Attorney.

