MA utility crews head to Florida in the wake of Hurricane Irma

Utility workers from Massachusetts packed up and headed down south to help Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Crews from Eversource and Chicopee Electric are currently making way to help restore power to those left in the dark since Irma ripped through Florida on Sunday.

The now Category 2 hurricane has weakened in strength, but Irma left millions in the dark once she reached Florida land with winds up to 115 mph.

Irma’s strength and devastating winds won’t stop utility crews from Massachusetts from traveling thousands of miles from the Bay State to lend a helping hand.

Both Eversource and CEL have been updating the public on social media with how their travels are turning out.

CEL posted a picture on their Facebook page of several utility trucks from all over New England were lined up and ready to take on the road.

On Sunday, Eversource crews from Massachusetts and Connecticut took a pit stop down in Maryland and Virginia to make sure their equipment runs smoothly once they enter Florida.

Our crews are in Maryland & Virginia now, servicing their trucks & equipment before the next leg of their trip to FL. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/Gwm1jcIr8C — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) September 10, 2017

