Chicopee police seek to locate missing 16-year-old girl

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help to locate missing 16-year-old Jordan Berthiume.

According to Officer Mike Wilk, Jordan was reported missing Sunday around 1 p.m.

She was last seen entering a grey vehicle that left her home on 305 Broadway Street.

Jordan is described as being 5'3'' tall, weighs around 128 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jordan or knows where she is to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730.

