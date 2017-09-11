9/11 ceremonies held across western Mass

Towns and cities across western Mass will hold ceremonies today to commemorate the 16th anniversary of 9/11.

It was sixteen years ago when the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people happened, and each year, communities across the nation have come together to make sure those victims are never forgotten.

Below is a list of the ceremonies taking place across western Mass:

Agawam: There will be a remembrance ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Agawam Fire Department Headquarters. The address is 800 Main Street.

Chicopee: The annual 9/11 memorial service will be held in front of the Safety Complex on Church Street at 9:55 a.m.

East Longmeadow: The East Longmeadow Fire Department will host a candlelight vigil beginning at 8 p.m. on the front lawn of the department’s headquarters at 150 Somers Road.

Longmeadow: At the Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy students will hold a commemorative ceremony for September 11th at 2:50 p.m. at the school's flag pole which is located at 1148 Converse Street.

Ludlow: There will be a 9/11 Memorial Mass held at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow at 438 Winsor Street. A reception will follow the mass which begins at 7 p.m.

Montague: At 9:55 a.m., the Montague Police Department and Turners Falls Fire Department will hold a remembrance ceremony at the Montague Public Safety Complex on Turnpike Road.

Southwick: The Southwick Fire Department will host its annual remembrance ceremony at 15 Depot Street beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Springfield: The Springfield Fire Department will hold a 9/11 remembrance ceremony dedicated to those who wear the uniform beginning at 10 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Sullivan Safety Complex located at 1212 Carew Street.

Westfield: At 9:45 a.m., the Westfield Fire Department will hold a reflection and remembrance ceremony at their headquarters on Broad Street. Then at 12:30 p.m., the mayor will be joined by families of Westfield natives who fell victim to the terror attacks for a wreath laying ceremony, located at the 9/11 monument across from the Westwood Building at 94 North Elm Street. Also at 6 p.m. there will be a ceremony at 22 William Street.

